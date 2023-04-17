Rogers Communication (RCI) to Broadcast 2023 Stanley Cup

Rogers Communication’s RCI Sportsnet is set to broadcast the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs again. After a close finish to the regular season, the teams are ready to fight for Lord Stanley’s Cup.



The playoffs will feature three of the best teams, which are Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers. The coverage will begin on Apr 17, 2023 on Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet One, CBC, Citytv, OMNI, via live stream on SN NOW and across the Sportsnet Radio Network.



Sportsnet’s coverage of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs include commentary of the game, play-by-play call of all the games, various shows on TV and on-demand audio. It will also cover some digital articles, social media posts on breaking news and behind the scene content.



Sportsnet is collaborating with key players to deliver interactive content for subscribers across platforms. These key partnerships include Watch a Game With Steve Dangle presented by Bet365, Hockey Central Saturday presented by DraftKings and Boston Pizza Streeter series.



GMC Top Performer will have an in-depth look of the player’s performance during the game on Sportsnet. Subway OT will help fans enjoy the overtime winners on TV and Sportsnet’s social platforms.

Strong Tie-Ups to Boost Sportsnet’s Top Line

Rogers Communication’s Sportsnet has a unique and diverse mix of content. It is the number one sports brand in Canada. It includes tie-ups with NHL, Raptors, WWE, Toronto Blue Jays, world class venues, productions and more, the most recent being a 10-year collaboration with Canucks.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is looking to focus on strengthening its tie-ups to boost SportsNet’s top line.



Shares of Rogers Communication have decreased 16% in the past year compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 14% in the same period.



RCI faces competition from Penn Entertainment, Inc.’s PENN theScore Inc., BCE’s BCE The Sports Network and Disney’s DIS ESPN.



PENN’s theScore Inc. has an app that provides real-time scores, news, in-depth stats and match-up coverage. It also has a betting app to boost its revenues. It has tie-ups with NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA and more.



The Sports Network broadcasts the latest sports scores, news coverage, commentary and highlights. It has notable collaborations with NHL, FIFA, Super Bowl, Australia Open and many more.



ESPN is an American International basic sports channel, which has a worldwide presence. It also has an application, which provides live scores, commentary, news and highlights. The application has an interactive feature for the fans to stay engaged. Some of its notable tie-ups include NHL, Major League, College Football, NFL and many more.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCI’s first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at a profit of 69 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 4.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in 2023 is pegged at $12.44 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.19%.



