Rogers Communication (RCI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Rogers Communication (RCI) reported $3.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.7%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was -2.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rogers Communication performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Net additions : 11 thousand compared to the 7.23 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

Home Phone - Net Additions : -26 thousand versus -32.84 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

Video - Net Additions : -32 thousand versus -47.32 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

Retail Internet - Net Additions : 23 thousand compared to the 23.5 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions : 23 thousand compared to the 23.6 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid churn : 1% compared to the 1% average estimate based on three analysts.

Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers : 1.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.13 million.

Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn : 3.3% versus 3.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

Cable Subscriber - Homes passed : 10.27 million versus 10.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships : 4.69 million versus 4.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Cable Subscriber - Net additions : 4 thousand compared to the 9.61 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions: 337 thousand versus 331.52 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Rogers Communication have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

