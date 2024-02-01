Rogers Communication (RCI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Rogers Communication (RCI) reported $3.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.7%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was +14.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rogers Communication performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions : 703 thousand versus 523.67 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 703 thousand versus 523.67 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber : 1,629 thousand compared to the 1,621 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1,629 thousand compared to the 1,621 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers : 10,498 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,492.38 thousand.

: 10,498 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,492.38 thousand. Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid churn : 1.7% versus 1.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.7% versus 1.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions : 156 thousand compared to the 207.78 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 156 thousand compared to the 207.78 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions : -73 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of -10.5 thousand.

: -73 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of -10.5 thousand. Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers : 1,111 thousand versus 1,267.5 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,111 thousand versus 1,267.5 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn : 6.2% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 6.2% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Cable Subscriber - Homes passed : 9,943 thousand compared to the 8,624.13 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9,943 thousand compared to the 8,624.13 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Cable Subscriber - Net additions : -1 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of -3.88 thousand.

: -1 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of -3.88 thousand. Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships : 4,636 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,776.13 thousand.

: 4,636 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,776.13 thousand. Retail Internet - Net Additions: 20 thousand versus 13 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Rogers Communication have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.