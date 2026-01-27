Rogers Communication (RCI) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Rogers Communication (RCI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, reflecting a decline of 5.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.37 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Rogers Communication metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions' to reach 499.00 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 561.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber' should come in at 1.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.51 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers' will reach 11.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.77 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions' reaching 100.91 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 117.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions' will reach -5.49 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 26.00 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers' will likely reach 1.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.11 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Cable Subscriber - Homes passed' stands at 10.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10.21 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Cable Subscriber - Net additions' should arrive at 11.06 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.00 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships' of 4.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Retail Internet - Net Additions' at 20.07 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 26.00 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Retail Internet - Total Retail Internet Subscribers' to come in at 4.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.27 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Video - Total Video Subscriber' will reach 2.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.62 million in the same quarter last year.

