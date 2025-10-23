Rogers Communication (RCI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Rogers Communication (RCI) reported $3.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84 billion, representing a surprise of +1.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions : 385 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 378.29 thousand.

: 385 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 378.29 thousand. Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber : 1.42 million compared to the 1.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.42 million compared to the 1.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers : 10.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.93 million.

: 10.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.93 million. Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid churn : 1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.2%.

: 1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.2%. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions : 149 thousand versus 165.01 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 149 thousand versus 165.01 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions : 49 thousand compared to the 52.91 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 49 thousand compared to the 52.91 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers : 1.21 million versus 1.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.21 million versus 1.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn : 2.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.

: 2.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.2%. Cable Subscriber - Homes passed : 10.44 million compared to the 10.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10.44 million compared to the 10.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. Cable Subscriber - Net additions : 20 thousand versus 9.78 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 20 thousand versus 9.78 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships : 4.85 million compared to the 4.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.85 million compared to the 4.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. Retail Internet - Net Additions: 29 thousand versus 22.51 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Rogers Communication have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

