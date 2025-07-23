Rogers Communication (RCI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Rogers Communication (RCI) reported revenue of $3.77 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78 billion, representing a surprise of -0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.5%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions : 362 thousand compared to the 387.2 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 362 thousand compared to the 387.2 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber : 1.45 million compared to the 1.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.45 million compared to the 1.46 million average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers : 10.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.82 million.

: 10.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.82 million. Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid churn : 1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.

: 1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.1%. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions : 135 thousand compared to the 142.57 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 135 thousand compared to the 142.57 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions : 26 thousand compared to the 27.71 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 26 thousand compared to the 27.71 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers : 1.16 million compared to the 1.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.16 million compared to the 1.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn : 3.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.4%.

: 3.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.4%. Cable Subscriber - Homes passed : 10.35 million compared to the 10.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 10.35 million compared to the 10.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. Cable Subscriber - Net additions : 16 thousand compared to the 9.61 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 16 thousand compared to the 9.61 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships : 4.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.7 million.

: 4.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.7 million. Retail Internet - Net Additions: 26 thousand compared to the 24.32 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Rogers Communication performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Rogers Communication have returned +17.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

