Rogers Communication (RCI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Rogers Communication (RCI) reported $4.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80, the EPS surprise was +3.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions : 333 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 361.47 thousand.

: 333 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 361.47 thousand. Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber : 1.33 million versus 1.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.33 million versus 1.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers : 11.05 million versus 11.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11.05 million versus 11.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid churn : 0.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1%.

: 0.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1%. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions : 199 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 138.49 thousand.

: 199 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 138.49 thousand. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions : 18 thousand versus 18.63 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 18 thousand versus 18.63 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers : 1.22 million compared to the 1.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.22 million compared to the 1.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn : 5% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5% compared to the 3.3% average estimate based on two analysts. Cable Subscriber - Homes passed : 10.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.57 million.

: 10.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.57 million. Cable Subscriber - Net additions : 9 thousand compared to the 13.71 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9 thousand compared to the 13.71 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships : 4.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.87 million.

: 4.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.87 million. Retail Internet - Net Additions: 17 thousand versus 19.14 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Rogers Communication performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Rogers Communication here>>>

Shares of Rogers Communication have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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