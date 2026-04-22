Rogers Communication (RCI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Rogers Communication (RCI) reported revenue of $4 billion, up 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.94 billion, representing a surprise of +1.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions : 5 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.55 thousand.

: 5 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.55 thousand. Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber : 1.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.37 million.

: 1.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.37 million. Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers : 11.02 million versus 11 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11.02 million versus 11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid churn : 1.2% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.2% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions : 149 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 126.74 thousand.

: 149 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 126.74 thousand. Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers : 1.21 million compared to the 1.2 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.21 million compared to the 1.2 million average estimate based on two analysts. Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn : 4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Cable Subscriber - Homes passed : 10.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.56 million.

: 10.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.56 million. Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships : 4.85 million versus 4.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4.85 million versus 4.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Cable Subscriber - Net additions : -3 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.07 thousand.

: -3 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.07 thousand. Retail Internet - Net Additions : 7 thousand compared to the 10.62 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7 thousand compared to the 10.62 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Retail Internet - Total Retail Internet Subscribers: 4.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.51 million.

Here is how Rogers Communication performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Rogers Communication here>>>

Shares of Rogers Communication have returned -14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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