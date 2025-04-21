Rogers Communication (RCI) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rogers Communication (RCI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.51 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 12.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Rogers Communication metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Net additions' should come in at 7.23 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 98 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Retail Internet - Net Additions' will reach 23.5 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers' to reach 1.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.02 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn' will reach 3.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Cable Subscriber - Homes passed' reaching 10.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships' should arrive at 4.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.64 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Wireless Subscriber - Postpaid mobile phone - Gross additions' will reach 331.52 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 443 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions' to come in at 139.91 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 84 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Retail Internet - Total Retail Internet Subscribers' stands at 4.3 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.19 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers' of 10.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.49 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber' will likely reach 1.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Video - Total Video Subscriber' at 2.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.72 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Rogers Communication shares have witnessed a change of -5.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RCI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

