Rogers Communication (RCI) Launches 5G in TTC's Downtown U

Rogers Communication RCI recently announced that its clients can now engage in calls, messaging and streaming using the 5G network within the tunnels and the stations of Toronto Transit Commission's (TTC) Downtown U area.



Additionally, Rogers Communication has enhanced the cellular infrastructure, ensuring improved and dependable access to 911 services for all commuters in these regions. These efforts are part of the company's gradual network enhancement and expansion initiative.



After recently acquiring BAI Canada, RCI has collaborated closely with TTC to enhance the outdated cellular framework, catering to all wireless carriers in Toronto. This initiative also maintains service for Freedom Mobile users. The company is modernizing the network with fiber, updated radio gear and expanded spectrum bands. This aims to offer 5G access and enhance the performance of the 3G/4G network.



Rogers Communication is committing substantial funds to implement 5G connectivity and 911 availability throughout 75 subway stations and nearly 80 kilometers of track. Presently, individuals using any mobile carrier can exclusively dial 911 in areas with cellular coverage, which includes station platforms, concourses and about a quarter of the tunnels. This is expected to boost the number of postpaid as well as prepaid subscribers in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCI’s 2023 wireless postpaid subscribers is pegged at 7.19 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for wireless prepaid subscribers is pegged at 8.44 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.07%.

RCI’s Technological Advancements Fend Off Competition

Rogers Communication is a Canadian communications and media company, which operates primarily in the fields of wireless communications, cable television and Internet. It is constantly investing in providing high-quality and technologically advanced services. This helps the company to stay on top of the competition.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have decreased 15.8% in the past year compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 9.3% in the same period due to fierce competition from BCE BCE and Telus TU in the field of telecommunication and Disney’s DIS ESPN in the field of sports television. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In a recent umlaut report, RCI secured the top position as the leading operator in Canada for the fifth consecutive year. Umlaut conducted comprehensive evaluations of Bell, Rogers and Telus networks using smartphones to gauge voice and data capabilities. This assessment encompassed major urban areas, smaller municipalities and connecting routes. The company emerges as the overall victor, with Bell ranking second and Telus following closely.



Rogers Communication is dedicated to delivering Canadians top-tier wireless networks on a grand scale. The corporation is actively investing to extend its expansive and dependable 5G network, already covering more than 2,100 communities. With the game-changing merger with Shaw, RCI presents Canadians with a comprehensive nationwide wired network, featuring fiber-based Internet to approximately 70% of households across the country.



ESPN is a prominent sports channel from the United States with a global footprint. It has established partnerships with various significant sports leagues, such as NHL, Major League, College Football and NFL. Rogers Sports & Media is a leader in the Canadian market with great content and offers seamless solutions to advertisers.



With the expertise and continuous investments in technology, RCI’s top line is expected to boost in the upcoming quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCI’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $14.79 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 25.08%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a profit of $3.2 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 9.97%.





