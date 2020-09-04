Dividends
Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 08, 2020

Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.383 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.51% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.19, the dividend yield is 3.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RCI was $43.19, representing a -15.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.29 and a 34.13% increase over the 52 week low of $32.20.

RCI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR). RCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.47. Zacks Investment Research reports RCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31.81%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

