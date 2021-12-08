Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.391 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased RCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.26% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.47, the dividend yield is 3.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RCI was $46.47, representing a -13.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.90 and a 7.62% increase over the 52 week low of $43.18.

RCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.47. Zacks Investment Research reports RCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.09%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rci Dividend History page.

