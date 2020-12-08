Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.384 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.06, the dividend yield is 3.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RCI was $47.06, representing a -8.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.29 and a 46.15% increase over the 52 week low of $32.20.

RCI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR). RCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.36. Zacks Investment Research reports RCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.28%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.