Markets

Rogers CEO says Shaw deal would allow more money for network resiliency

Contributors
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Divya Rajagopal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A combined Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications Inc would be able to invest in the resiliency of telecom networks at a level that neither company can do alone, Rogers Chief Executive Tony Staffieri told lawmakers on Monday.

OTTAWA, July 25 (Reuters) - A combined Rogers Communications RCIb.TO and Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO would be able to invest in the resiliency of telecom networks at a level that neither company can do alone, Rogers Chief Executive Tony Staffieri told lawmakers on Monday.

Staffieri made the case for approval of the proposed C$20 billion acquisition of Shaw while answering a parliamentary committee's questions related to a major Rogers network outage that impacted millions of Canadians earlier in July.

"It allows us to ... invest in the resiliency and redundancy of networks more than either one of us could do alone," Staffieri said of the deal that has hit hurdles in an antitrust review by Canada's competition watchdog.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Divya Rajagopal in Toronto Editing by Mark Potter)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular