Rogers To Buy Remaining 25% Stake In Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment For C$4.35 Bln

(RTTNews) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI_A.TO) on Monday said it has agreed to acquire the remaining 25% stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment from Kilmer Sports Inc. for C$4.35 billion, taking its ownership to 100%.

"This is a defining moment for Rogers. Our full ownership of MLSE brings together Canada's premier communications company with Canada's premier sports and entertainment organization," said Tony Staffieri, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogers. "It gives us even more opportunity to invest in championship-calibre teams, create unique experiences for customers and fans, and unlock long-term value for shareholders."

Rogers said it will finance the transaction using its committed liquidity and reiterated plans to sell a minority stake in its consolidated sports, media and entertainment assets over the next year.

The company expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Beyond MLSE, Rogers owns the Toronto Blue Jays, Rogers Centre and Sportsnet, and has partnerships with several major sports teams, leagues and entertainment organizations.

Rogers shares rose 0.51% to close at C$45.08 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

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