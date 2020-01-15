Rogers begins roll out of 5G network in major Canadian cities

By Moira Warburton

TORONTO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO said on Wednesday it has started rolling out the fifth-generation (5G) telecoms network in Canada's select cities, becoming the country's first cellphone provider to offer the super-fast telecom services.

Rogers, one of Canada's largest wireless carriers, will launch first in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal before expanding into over 20 more markets by the end of the year, in advance of 5G-enabled devices becoming available this year, the statement added.

"5G is the biggest technological evolution since the launch of wireless in Canada. We are making the right investments, building the right partnerships and deploying the right technology to bring Canadians the very best of 5G," said Joe Natale, CEO of Rogers Communications.

"5G will not only power businesses, it will fuel entire industries and drive Canada's digital future," he added.

The 5G networks will have speeds fast enough to download a movie to a smartphone in seconds, while allowing businesses to run 'smart' factories using connected robots, devices and sensors.

Rogers has partnered with Sweden's Ericsson ERICb.ST to provide the technology needed to build the network.

Canada is reviewing security implications of 5G networks, including whether to allow China's Huawei Technologies HWT.UL to supply 5G network equipment.

Rogers also said it is joining a global alliance with other major telecoms companies from around the world, to coordinate on delivery of 5G adoption.

The other companies in the 5G Future Forum are Verizon VZ.N, América Móvil AMXL.MX, South Korea-based KT Corp, Australia's Telstra TLS.AX and Vodafone VOD.L in Europe.

The forum will focus on ensuring that 5G networks from different service providers in various countries will be able to communicate seamlessly with each other.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Moira.Warburton@thomsonreuters.com; 416-687-7996; 437-771-3124;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.