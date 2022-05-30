Rogers agrees with Canada's competition bureau to put Shaw merger on hold

TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc on Monday said it will not proceed to close its proposed C$20 billion ($15.8 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TOuntil it reaches an agreement with the competition bureau or the competition tribunal gives its verdict.

Rogers RCIb.TO has also agreed not enforce any agreements that are connected with the transaction on the grounds that such a move would "limit the operation, maintenance, enhancement or expansion of the Shaw Wireless Services business."

Canada's competition bureau has blocked the deal on the grounds that it would lessen competition in the telecom sector.

($1 = 1.2655 Canadian dollars)

