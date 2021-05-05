Roger Taylor Is The Director of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) And They Just Sold 26% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Roger Taylor, the Director recently netted about US$5.5m selling shares at an average price of US$18.33. That sale reduced their total holding by 26% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Horizon

In fact, the recent sale by Roger Taylor was the biggest sale of First Horizon shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$18.67). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 26%of Roger Taylor's holding.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FHN Insider Trading Volume May 5th 2021

Insider Ownership of First Horizon

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that First Horizon insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$170m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Horizon Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, First Horizon makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in First Horizon.

