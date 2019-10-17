ROG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rogers Corp. (Symbol: ROG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $147.89, changing hands as high as $149.82 per share. Rogers Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ROG's low point in its 52 week range is $89.21 per share, with $206.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.