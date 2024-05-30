News & Insights

Roebuck Food Group Shareholders Approve Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 10:53 am EDT

Roebuck Food Group PLC (GB:RFG) has released an update.

Roebuck Food Group PLC has successfully passed all resolutions presented during its Annual General Meeting, reflecting shareholder approval and confidence. The company’s leadership remains poised to steer future growth and operational success.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

