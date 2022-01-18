Rodovias do Brasil denies talks to sell Mubadala-owned highway in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian highway operator Rodovias do Brasil Holding SA said it is not in talks to sell the Rota das Bandeiras highway, ultimately controlled by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company MUDEV.UL, but left the door open for a potential deal in the future.

"The company is constantly looking at strategic opportunities involving Concessionaria Rota das Bandeiras SA, but currently is not in talks with third parties on the matter," Rodovias do Brasil said in a securities filing.

The comments came after newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday that Mubadala had hired investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA as adviser for the sale of Rota das Bandeiras, a 297 km (184.55 miles) highway that was acquired by Mubadala roughly three years ago.

The report said the sale was likely to fetch over 4 billion reais ($725.10 million) for Mubadala.

($1 = 5.5165 reais)

