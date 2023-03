March 24 (Reuters) - Dual Haitian-Chilean citizen Rodolphe Jaar on Friday pled guilty before a U.S. judge to three charges involving his role in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, killed in his home in July 2021, court documents showed.

