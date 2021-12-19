Rodney Windley Is The Executive Chairman of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) And Just Spent US$98k On Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Rodney Windley, the Executive Chairman of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) recently shelled out US$98k to buy stock, at US$6.51 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Rodney Windley is the biggest insider purchase of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$6.55. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Aveanna Healthcare Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$7.49. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AVAH Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2021

Does Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings insiders own about US$37m worth of shares. That equates to 3.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings you should be aware of.

