Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of Unity Biotechnology (LSE:0YC0) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Unity Biotechnology (LSE:0YC0) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Biotechnology. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0YC0 is 0.24%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 3,498K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arch Venture holds 1,005K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 920K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 362K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YC0 by 21.64% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 195K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 149K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YC0 by 54.68% over the last quarter.

