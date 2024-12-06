Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of Tharimmune (THAR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Tharimmune (NasdaqCM:THAR) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tharimmune. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THAR is 0.00%, an increase of 2,025.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 343.14% to 28K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RMB Capital Management holds 24K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 97.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THAR by 1,891.58% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 60.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THAR by 31.21% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THAR by 75.28% over the last quarter.

