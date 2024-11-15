Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of Rockwell Medical (RMTI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Rockwell Medical (NasdaqCM:RMTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.23% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rockwell Medical is $7.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 207.23% from its latest reported closing price of $2.49 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rockwell Medical is 90MM, a decrease of 9.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rockwell Medical. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 52.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMTI is 0.06%, an increase of 24.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.00% to 9,837K shares. The put/call ratio of RMTI is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 3,582K shares representing 11.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,222K shares , representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMTI by 216.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 760K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Globeflex Capital L P holds 743K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 509K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 356K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rockwell Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rockwell Medical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming anemia management in a wide variety of therapeutic areas and across the globe, improving the lives of very sick patients. The Company's initial focus is the treatment of anemia in end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Rockwell Medical's exclusive renal drug therapies, Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate) Dialysate and Triferic AVNU (ferric pyrophosphate citrate injection), are the only FDA-approved therapeutics indicated for iron replacement and maintenance of hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients. Rockwell Medical is also an established manufacturer, supplier and leader in delivering high-quality hemodialysis concentrates/dialysates to dialysis providers and distributors in the U.S. and abroad.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.