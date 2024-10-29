Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Quince Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:QNCX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4,107.50% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quince Therapeutics is $50.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4,107.50% from its latest reported closing price of $1.20 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quince Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QNCX is 0.01%, an increase of 44.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.50% to 6,385K shares. The put/call ratio of QNCX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 1,500K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,948K shares , representing a decrease of 96.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 64.78% over the last quarter.

EPIQ Capital Group holds 852K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 40.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 848K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares , representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 28.64% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 484K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares , representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 28.92% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 346K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares , representing an increase of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QNCX by 13.26% over the last quarter.

Quince Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cortexyme, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Based upon the evidence generated to date, Cortexyme is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, atuzaginstat (COR388), in the GAIN Trial, an ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme is targeting a specific, infectious pathogen found in the brain and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models.

