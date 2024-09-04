Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of Passage Bio (PASG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Passage Bio (NasdaqGS:PASG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 940.03% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Passage Bio is $6.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 940.03% from its latest reported closing price of $0.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Passage Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Passage Bio. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 11.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PASG is 0.13%, an increase of 21.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 38,425K shares. The put/call ratio of PASG is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 10,125K shares representing 16.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 6,052K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares , representing an increase of 25.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PASG by 28.66% over the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 5,058K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,846K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PASG by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 4,026K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,960K shares , representing a decrease of 23.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PASG by 36.28% over the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 2,498K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Passage Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Passage Bio, has the mission to provide life-transforming gene therapies for patients with rare, monogenic CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities it serves. Based in Philadelphia, PA, the company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program to conduct its discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides the team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that Passage Bio then pairs with its deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance its robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As the company works with speed and tenacity, Passage Bio is always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from its therapies.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.