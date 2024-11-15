Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of Omeros (OMER) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Omeros (NasdaqGM:OMER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 531.08% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Omeros is $43.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 531.08% from its latest reported closing price of $6.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Omeros is 49MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omeros. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMER is 0.01%, an increase of 11.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.92% to 30,111K shares. The put/call ratio of OMER is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 4,539K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,593K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 12.28% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 4,229K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company.

Stifel Financial holds 1,904K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 78.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,880K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,605K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMER by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Omeros Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers. Its commercial product OMIDRIA® (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3% continues to gain market share in cataract surgery. Omeros' lead MASP-2 inhibitor narsoplimab targets the lectin pathway of complement and is the subject of a biologics license application under priority review by FDA for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Narsoplimab is also in multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on other complement-mediated disorders, including IgA nephropathy, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome and COVID-19. OMS906, Omeros' inhibitor of MASP-3, the key activator of the alternative pathway of complement, is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and the company's PDE7 inhibitor program OMS527, targeting addiction and movement disorders, has successfully completed a Phase 1 trial. Omeros' pipeline holds a diverse group of preclinical programs including a proprietary-asset-enabled antibody-generating technology and a proprietary GPCR platform through which it controls 54 GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. One of these novel targets, GPR174, modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros, and the company is advancing GPR174-targeting antibodies and small-molecule inhibitors.

