Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of Omeros (LSE:0KBU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Omeros (LSE:0KBU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 793.34% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Omeros is 43.01 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 42.59 GBX to a high of 44.28 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 793.34% from its latest reported closing price of 4.82 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Omeros is 19MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omeros. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KBU is 0.01%, an increase of 12.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.85% to 30,111K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 4,539K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,593K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KBU by 12.28% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 4,229K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company.

Stifel Financial holds 1,904K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KBU by 78.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,880K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,605K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KBU by 8.60% over the last quarter.

