Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of MIRA Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:MIRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 815.39% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for MIRA Pharmaceuticals is $11.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 815.39% from its latest reported closing price of $1.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MIRA Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in MIRA Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIRA is 0.02%, an increase of 47.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.43% to 721K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cross Staff Investments holds 383K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avantax Planning Partners holds 119K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company.

Suncoast Equity Management holds 40K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 30K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 83.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRA by 24.25% over the last quarter.

Praetorian Wealth Management holds 28K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

