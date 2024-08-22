Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:MIST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 626.04% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Milestone Pharmaceuticals is $10.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 626.04% from its latest reported closing price of $1.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Milestone Pharmaceuticals is 27MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Milestone Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIST is 0.19%, an increase of 27.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.65% to 30,228K shares. The put/call ratio of MIST is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 3,256K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,750K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,856K shares , representing a decrease of 3.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 22.43% over the last quarter.

Alta Fundamental Advisers holds 2,659K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares , representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 30.73% over the last quarter.

Lion Point Capital holds 2,340K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,300K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 144.76% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,147K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,272K shares , representing a decrease of 5.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIST by 26.31% over the last quarter.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of etripamil, a Phase 3 clinical-stage program, for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States.

