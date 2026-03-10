Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:KPTI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.02% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics is $15.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 85.02% from its latest reported closing price of $8.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Karyopharm Therapeutics is 256MM, an increase of 75.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPTI is 0.04%, an increase of 255.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 205.53% to 9,336K shares. The put/call ratio of KPTI is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,491K shares representing 8.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares , representing an increase of 53.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPTI by 147.21% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 930K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 890K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company.

Ikarian Capital holds 545K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 94.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KPTI by 1,638.43% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 440K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company.

