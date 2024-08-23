Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of Emergent BioSolutions (LSE:0IGA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Emergent BioSolutions (LSE:0IGA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.31% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Emergent BioSolutions is 8.17 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 8.09 GBX to a high of 8.41 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.31% from its latest reported closing price of 10.12 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Emergent BioSolutions is 1,083MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emergent BioSolutions. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IGA is 0.03%, an increase of 110.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.88% to 32,799K shares.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,166K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,151K shares , representing a decrease of 31.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IGA by 41.50% over the last quarter.

FNDA - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds 3,062K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,011K shares , representing an increase of 34.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IGA by 155.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,546K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IGA by 3.74% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,362K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,471K shares , representing a decrease of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IGA by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 946K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IGA by 209.28% over the last quarter.

