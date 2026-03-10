Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of Elicio Therapeutics (ELTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Elicio Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ELTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.56% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Elicio Therapeutics is $15.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 22.56% from its latest reported closing price of $12.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Elicio Therapeutics is 15MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elicio Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELTX is 0.08%, an increase of 7.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 1,995K shares. The put/call ratio of ELTX is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Knoll Capital Management holds 631K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 139K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELTX by 31.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 133K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELTX by 61.66% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 64K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing a decrease of 87.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELTX by 62.13% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 56K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company.

