Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of Camp4 Therapeutics (CAMP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Camp4 Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:CAMP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.89% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Camp4 Therapeutics is $8.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 97.89% from its latest reported closing price of $4.51 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Camp4 Therapeutics is 349MM, an increase of 9,870.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camp4 Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMP is 0.66%, an increase of 221.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.64% to 38,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,308K shares representing 12.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,641K shares , representing an increase of 26.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 0.21% over the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 5,869K shares representing 11.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 4,247K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,922K shares , representing an increase of 7.65%.

Enavate Sciences GP holds 3,036K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,786K shares , representing a decrease of 24.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMP by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 2,437K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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