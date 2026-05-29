Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2026, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NasdaqCM:BOLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 447.78% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Bolt Biotherapeutics is $29.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 447.78% from its latest reported closing price of $5.40 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Bolt Biotherapeutics is 7MM, an increase of 4.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bolt Biotherapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 21.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOLT is 0.02%, an increase of 47.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 620K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sofinnova Investments holds 138K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 77K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 28.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOLT by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 72K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor holds 43K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing a decrease of 122.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOLT by 69.25% over the last quarter.

T3 Companies holds 38K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.