Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of BioXcel Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:BTAI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,107.61% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for BioXcel Therapeutics is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1,107.61% from its latest reported closing price of $2.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BioXcel Therapeutics is 495MM, an increase of 21,662.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioXcel Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 30.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTAI is 0.00%, an increase of 80.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 166.78% to 8,662K shares. The put/call ratio of BTAI is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 4,315K shares representing 139.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 1,277K shares representing 41.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 98.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 4,920.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 886K shares representing 28.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 312K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTAI by 38.60% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 293K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BioXcel Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors.

