Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage of Athira Pharma (ATHA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage of Athira Pharma (NasdaqGS:ATHA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.44% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Athira Pharma is $7.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 117.44% from its latest reported closing price of $3.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Athira Pharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Athira Pharma. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATHA is 0.09%, an increase of 0.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 24,381K shares. The put/call ratio of ATHA is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 5,403K shares representing 14.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,154K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SURI - Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF holds 1,493K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Propel Bio Management holds 1,493K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Simplify Asset Management holds 1,493K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Athira Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s dementia.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.