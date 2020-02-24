RODM Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the RODM ETF (Symbol: RODM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.34, changing hands as low as $27.80 per share. RODM shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RODM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RODM's low point in its 52 week range is $26.4701 per share, with $29.7381 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.95.

