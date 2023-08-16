RODM Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the RODM ETF (Symbol: RODM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.99, changing hands as low as $25.91 per share. RODM shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RODM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RODM's low point in its 52 week range is $21.20 per share, with $27.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.94.

