RODM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the RODM ETF (Symbol: RODM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.64, changing hands as low as $30.60 per share. RODM shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RODM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RODM's low point in its 52 week range is $27.52 per share, with $31.9599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.