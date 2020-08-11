RODM Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RODM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the RODM ETF (Symbol: RODM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.13, changing hands as high as $26.35 per share. RODM shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RODM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RODM's low point in its 52 week range is $18.76 per share, with $29.7381 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.22.

