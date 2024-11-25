Roctool Secures Major Automotive Orders in Europe

RocTool SA (FR:ALROC) has released an update.

Roctool, a leader in mold heating and cooling technologies, has secured over €1 million in orders from the European automotive industry for its innovative systems that improve surface quality and reduce costs. These contracts highlight the company’s role in aiding decarbonization efforts by lowering CO2 emissions per manufactured part, as it seeks to enhance cash flow despite current financial challenges.

