Rocky Mountain Stock Slips Post Q4 Earnings, Revenue Declines Y/Y

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. RMCF have lost 12.7% since the company reported earnings for the quarter ended Feb. 28, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 Index, which fell 0.2% over the same period. The stock’s recent weakness extends to a broader timeframe, with shares plunging 35.3% over the past month against a 2.3% gain for the S&P 500.

RMCF’s Financial Performance Overview

Rocky Mountain reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $6.8 million, down 24.1% from $8.9 million in the year-ago quarter. Product sales declined 27.8% to $5.1 million, while franchise and royalty fees slipped 9.5% to $1.6 million.

Net loss widened to $3.4 million, or 38 cents per share, from $2.9 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier. Product and retail gross profit remained negative at $0.9 million compared with $0.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

EBITDA was a loss of $2.6 million in the quarter compared with $2.5 million in the year-ago period, reflecting weaker sales and the impact of deferred tax liabilities.

For the full fiscal year, Rocky Mountain reported revenues of $27.5 million, down 7% from $29.6 million in fiscal 2025. Product sales declined 11% to $21.4 million, reflecting weaker sales through packaged products and Specialty Markets channels, while franchise and royalty fee revenue increased 10.3% to $6.1 million.

Despite lower revenues, total product and retail gross profit improved significantly to $0.7 million from $0.1 million in the prior year, aided by pricing actions, product mix improvements and operational efficiencies. Total costs and expenses decreased 12.5% to $31.1 million from $35.5 million. As a result, net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $4.6 million, or 56 cents per share, from a loss of $6.1 million, or 86 cents per share, in fiscal 2025. EBITDA improved to a loss of $2.1 million from $4.7 million a year earlier.

Rocky Mountain’s Revenue and Profitability

Management attributed the quarter’s disappointing performance primarily to an unsuccessful packaged product assortment strategy. According to Interim CEO Jeff Geygan, RMCF emphasized larger boxed assortments and larger candy pieces that did not align with customer preferences, resulting in packaged product sales running approximately $1.5 million below expectations. The sales shortfall had an outsized effect on profitability because packaged products carry Rocky Mountain’s highest margins.

The quarter was also affected by Rocky Mountain’s decision to exit a specialty markets customer relationship tied to a low- or negative-margin offering, reducing revenue by nearly $1.5 million. Additional headwinds included temporary disruptions associated with an e-commerce transition, disposal costs related to outdated packaging materials and elevated professional service expenses.

Despite lower sales, total costs and expenses declined 15.5% year over year to $9.8 million from $11.6 million, primarily due to efficiencies gained from relocating consumer packaging operations back to the Durango, CO, production facility.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Quote

RMCF’s Operational Improvements and Store Performance

Management emphasized that underlying operational initiatives continue to generate benefits. Rocky Mountain said pricing actions, product mix improvements, SKU rationalization and production process enhancements helped it achieve its strongest gross-margin product mix in more than two years and move closer to its long-term gross-margin target.

RMCF also highlighted positive trends in remodeled and newly designed stores. Its Chicago State Street location is generating approximately $1.1 million in annualized sales, while the Charleston, SC, store is operating at an annualized revenue run rate of roughly $600,000. A remodeled company-owned store in Corpus Christi, TX, has posted a 10% to 15% sales increase since reopening.

Rocky Mountain continues to expand operational capabilities across its franchise system. The rollout of an upgraded point-of-sale platform is providing improved visibility into basket size, transaction counts and customer purchasing behavior. The company is also seeing encouraging results from third-party delivery platforms, where average basket sizes are roughly double in-store transaction values.

Rocky Mountain ended fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 million, up from $0.7 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Inventory declined to $4.1 million from $4.6 million, while total debt stood at $6.6 million as of Feb. 28, 2026.

Rocky Mountain’s Management Commentary

Management said consumer research involving more than 1,000 participants helped identify shortcomings in the packaged assortment strategy. Based on the findings, Rocky Mountain plans to introduce redesigned packaged offerings by Labor Day, including a wider variety of products and smaller-format assortments. The company expects the new packaging design to lower production and packaging costs while improving competitive pricing and sales volume.

RMCF is also developing a new loyalty and mobile application expected to launch in late summer and preparing a promotional collaboration with the Miraculous animated franchise scheduled for Sept. 15 through Oct. 31.

Management did not provide formal fiscal 2027 guidance. RMCF said it remains focused on improving execution in packaged products and e-commerce, building on recent margin gains and translating operational improvements into sustainable revenue growth and profitability.

RMCF’s Other Developments

During the quarter, Rocky Mountain acquired a franchise store in Nashville, TN, expanding its portfolio of company-owned locations. Management said company-store acquisitions are generally accretive to earnings and provide valuable testing grounds for merchandising, product launches and guest-engagement initiatives.

RMCF also continued franchise expansion efforts, adding a new six-store area development agreement and increasing committed future development to 40 locations over the next three to five years. Of those planned locations, management noted that 31 are tied to existing franchisees and nine involve a new operator.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.