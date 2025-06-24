Rocky Mountain Stock Rises Despite Lower Q4 Earnings, Sales Surge Y/Y

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. RMCF have gained 21.4% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Feb. 28, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 Index’s 0.4% loss over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock gained 15.5% compared with the S&P 500’s 3.6% rise.

Rocky Mountain’s Financial Highlights

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, RMCF reported total revenues of $8.9 million, up 22.6% from $7.3 million in the year-ago quarter. This improvement was driven by higher product sales, which rose 27.5% to $7.1 million from $5.6 million, while franchise and royalty fees were up 6.4% to $1.8 million from $1.7 million. However, the company posted a net loss from continuing operations of $2.9 million, or $(0.37) per share, widening from a loss of $1.6 million, or $(0.25) per share, in the same quarter last year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Gross profit from product and retail operations was $(0.8) million compared with a profit of $0.1 million a year ago, primarily due to rising raw material costs, particularly cocoa. Total costs and expenses surged 31.3% to $11.6 million from $8.8 million, reflecting investments in the brand refresh, administrative infrastructure, and a new prototype store rollout.

On a full-year basis, fiscal 2025 revenues increased 5.8% to $29.6 million from $27.9 million. However, annual gross profit plummeted to $0.1 million from $1.4 million, reflecting higher cocoa prices, inflationary pressures, and lower production volume. The net loss from continuing operations widened to $6.1 million, or $(0.86) per share, from $4.9 million, or $(0.77) per share, in fiscal 2024.

RMCF’s Operational Efficiency and System Overhaul

Rocky Mountain undertook a comprehensive restructuring effort during fiscal 2025. Notably, the company ceased co-packing operations in Salt Lake City in February 2025, an initiative expected to eliminate $1.5 million in annual losses. Consumer packaging operations were brought back in-house to Durango, leading to better workflow control and cost savings.

Additionally, the implementation of a new ERP system and a modern point-of-sale platform provided store-level data visibility for the first time, enabling smarter, real-time decisions on production, pricing, and inventory management across over 100 stores. This infrastructure upgrade, coupled with strategic SKU rationalization and better cost controls, positions RMCF for improved decision-making going forward.

A dynamic pricing model, effective March 1, replaced the previous one-size-fits-all approach. This allows quarterly or more frequent adjustments based on input costs, targeting consistent gross margins. Management expects this initiative alone to generate several million dollars in additional gross profit during fiscal 2026.

Rocky Mountain Management’s Strategic Vision

Interim CEO Jeff Geygan characterized fiscal 2025 as a foundational year, marked by hard operational corrections and cultural resets. The leadership team initiated deep structural reforms, including revamping the organizational structure, upgrading manufacturing systems, and onboarding new executive talent.

Management emphasized a move toward "fewer, stronger" franchise operators with multi-unit capabilities. Store transfers to capable operators have shown strong early results, including significant year-over-year sales growth in transferred units. Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain avoided unprofitable specialty market partnerships while renegotiating pricing with key clients to support long-term financial health.

Despite a lack of store openings during the fiscal fourth quarter, a new location debuted in Charleston, SC, in June 2025, showcasing the refreshed branding. A flagship store is also planned for downtown Chicago, with the opening targeted ahead of the holiday season.

RMCF’s Digital and Brand Modernization

Rocky Mountain is rolling out a full brand refresh, including a new logo, modernized store designs, updated packaging, and a redesigned website slated for July 2025. Early response from franchisees and consumers to the Charleston prototype store has been overwhelmingly positive. Systemwide signage upgrades began with the Durango, CO, location in June.

Rocky Mountain reported record e-commerce sales during the holiday season despite profitability challenges from inefficient fulfillment and elevated marketing spend. With packaging operations now back in-house, management anticipates profitable e-commerce contribution in fiscal 2026.

Rocky Mountain’s Guidance and Market Outlook

While RMCF did not issue specific financial guidance, management reiterated its focus on returning to profitability in fiscal 2026. Positive trends such as improved gross margins post-pricing reset and enhanced fulfillment capabilities were highlighted as early indicators of traction. Rocky Mountain also intends to leverage its stronger digital infrastructure to boost both direct and franchise-supported sales.

RMCF’s Other Developments

During fiscal 2025, Rocky Mountain raised $2.2 million in equity capital in August and refinanced a $4 million credit facility into a $6 million term loan in September. These actions were taken to fund system upgrades, hire new talent, and support the brand overhaul. As of Feb. 28, 2025, RMCF had $6 million in outstanding debt and no balance on its line of credit.

While filing delays impacted the timing of the earnings release, management attributed the lag to the ERP implementation and related auditor testing requirements, emphasizing that there were no material concerns beyond operational adjustments.

