Rocky Mountain Liquor Navigates Market Challenges

May 23, 2024 — 03:07 pm EDT

Rocky Mountain Liquor (TSE:RUM) has released an update.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. has reported a slight decline in first-quarter sales due to increased competition and a dip in consumer confidence, but has improved its profit margins through strategic marketing and pricing initiatives. The company also faced a higher net loss and reduced EBITDAR, attributed to increased operating costs and investments in a new point-of-sale system aimed at enhancing the customer experience. Looking ahead, they plan to complete the POS system rollout across all stores, which is expected to improve efficiency and satisfaction.

