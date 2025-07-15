Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results and Strategic Initiatives

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory reports flat revenue and improved margins in Q1 2026, focusing on operational efficiency and franchisee support.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, ending May 31, 2025. The company is focused on a strategic plan to enhance its operations and profitability, led by Interim CEO Jeff Geygan. Key initiatives include a new freight program, realigned pricing, and improved technology systems for better franchisee support. The company noted positive developments in customer experience with successful pilot stores, including one in Charleston, and plans for new openings, like a location in Chicago before the holidays. First-quarter revenue was $6.4 million, consistent with the previous year, while improved production efficiencies led to a narrower net loss of $0.3 million compared to a loss of $1.7 million the year prior. The company is optimistic about its progress and aims to expand its footprint while providing better tools for franchisees.

Total revenue was essentially flat compared to the year-ago quarter, indicating stable performance in a challenging environment.

Improved pricing and production efficiencies led to a positive gross profit of $0.3 million, a significant turnaround from a loss in the year-ago quarter.

Total costs and expenses decreased from $8.0 million to $6.5 million, reflecting enhanced operational efficiencies and lower administrative costs.

Net loss improved to $0.3 million from $1.7 million in the same quarter last year, demonstrating progress towards profitability.

Total revenue of $6.4 million for Q1 fiscal 2026 was essentially flat compared to the year-ago quarter, indicating stagnation in growth.

The net loss of $0.3 million for Q1 fiscal 2026, despite being an improvement from a larger loss in the previous year, still reflects ongoing financial challenges.

While costs and expenses decreased to $6.5 million, they still exceeded total revenues, raising concerns about profitability moving forward.

What were Rocky Mountain Chocolate's Q1 fiscal 2026 revenues?

Total revenue for Q1 fiscal 2026 was reported at $6.4 million, remaining flat compared to the previous year.

How did the company's net loss change year-over-year?

The net loss decreased from $1.7 million to $0.3 million, equating to a loss of $(0.04) per share.

What initiatives are being implemented to improve franchisee performance?

The company is rolling out a simplified freight program, realigning pricing, and accelerating new POS and ERP systems.

What changes are occurring in the store branding and experience?

Rocky Mountain Chocolate is refreshing its branding, including new packaging and a redesigned e-commerce platform, enhancing customer engagement.

When will Rocky Mountain Chocolate's next conference call take place?

The next conference call to discuss financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

DURANGO, Colo., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, “RMC”, or “Rocky Mountain Chocolate”), America’s Chocolatier™ and a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, is reporting financial and operating results for its first quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended May 31, 2025.





“We are executing against a clearly defined plan to rebuild Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory into a disciplined and profitable business,” said Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO of the Company. “In the first quarter, we advanced a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening our operating model and elevating franchisee performance. We rolled out a simplified freight program to support fresher inventory, realigned pricing across categories to better reflect product value, and accelerated adoption of our new Point of Sale (POS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. These efforts are bringing greater visibility and accountability to our network, and we’re already seeing stronger alignment with our franchise partners.





“We have also made tangible progress in elevating the customer experience. Our Charleston location reflects our refreshed branding and in-store layout, and it's providing early insight into how customers are engaging with the updated look and feel of the store. It’s performing well in a previously untapped market and has provided valuable takeaways to guide upcoming openings. With our new store in Chicago expected to open before the holidays and several leases under negotiation, we are well underway in rebuilding our new store pipeline. Meanwhile, our brand refresh, including new packaging, in-store merchandising and a fully redesigned e-commerce platform, will begin rolling out systemwide this summer. These updates are deliberately sequenced to ensure consistency across the digital and in-store experience.”





Geygan added, “Although there is still work to be done, we now have the operational foundation and strategic focus required to execute effectively. Our priorities remain unchanged: deliver profitable results, expand our store footprint, and provide our franchisees with the tools and support they need to succeed. Ongoing pricing initiatives and operational changes are beginning to drive margin improvement. With stronger systems in place, we believe we are well-positioned to sustain progress in the quarters ahead. We believe the momentum we’ve built this quarter is a clear signal that our transformation is taking hold.”











Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter









Total revenue was $6.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, which was essentially flat compared to the year-ago quarter.



Total product and retail gross profit was $0.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $(0.3) million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was attributable to improved pricing and production efficiencies.



Total costs and expenses were $6.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, down from $8.0 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was primarily the result of improved operating efficiencies and lower general and administrative costs.



Net loss was $0.3 million or $(0.04) per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million or $(0.26) per share in the year-ago quarter.



EBITDA for the three months ending May 31, 2025, was $0.2 million compared with EBITDA for the three months ending May 31, 2024, of $(1.4) million.

















Conference Call Information







The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s opening remarks. The conference call details are as follows:





Date: Wednesday, July 16, 2025





Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time





Dial-in registration link:



here







Live webcast registration link:



here







Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact the Company’s investor relations team at



RMCF@elevate-ir.com



.





The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



https://ir.rmcf.com/



.







About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.











R





ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.





is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500



®



for 2025 and Franchise Times’ Franchise 400



®



for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company provides investors with the non-GAAP financial measure EBITDA. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.





EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Management uses EBITDA because it believes this metric provides useful insight into the Company’s core operating performance and cash-generating capabilities by removing the impact of non-operational and non-cash expenses.





This non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP performance metrics such as net income or income from operations. Management uses EBITDA only in conjunction with such GAAP results to evaluate overall performance.





The Company is not providing a reconciliation for future expectations of EBITDA due to the volatility of certain required inputs that are not available without unreasonable efforts.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes statements of our expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. The statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this document may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "potential," “may,” “would,” “could,” “continue,” “likely,” “might,” “seek,” “outlook,” “explore,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements regarding future financial and operating results, our business strategy and plan, our strategic priorities, our store pipeline, and our transformation, are forward-looking statements. Management of the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: inflationary impacts, the outcome of legal proceedings, changes in the confectionery business environment, seasonality, consumer interest in our products, receptiveness of our products internationally, consumer and retail trends, costs and availability of raw materials, competition, the success of our co-branding strategy, the success of international expansion efforts, and the effect of government regulations. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements contained herein, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our periodic reports, each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Investor Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR





720-330-2829







RMCF@elevate-ir.com





























Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



























May 31, 2025





(unaudited)













February 28,





2025















Assets





































Current Assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





893













$





720













Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $301 and $307, respectively













2,327

















3,405













Notes receivable, current portion, less current portion of the allowance for credit losses of $28 and $28, respectively













76

















11













Refundable income taxes













64

















64













Inventories













4,633

















4,630













Other













389

















393













Total current assets













8,382

















9,223















Property and Equipment, Net















9,238

















9,409















Other Assets



































Notes receivable













106

















69













Goodwill













576

















576













Intangible assets, net













203

















210













Lease right of use asset













1,125

















1,241













Other













466

















447













Total other assets













2,476

















2,543















Total Assets











$





20,096













$





21,175















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































Current Liabilities



































Accounts payable









$





4,172













$





4,816













Accrued salaries and wages













575

















697













Gift card liabilities













648

















649













Other accrued expenses













150

















80













Contract liabilities













137

















139













Lease liability













480

















488













Total current liabilities













6,162

















6,869













Note payable













5,961

















5,957













Lease Liability, Less Current Portion













660

















770













Contract Liabilities, Less Current Portion













581

















604















Total Liabilities















13,364

















14,200















Commitments and Contingencies





































Stockholders' Equity



































Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 250,000 authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding













-

















-













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 46,000,000 shares authorized, 7,764,484 shares and 7,722,174 shares issued and outstanding, respectively













8

















8













Additional paid-in capital













12,436

















12,355













Accumulated deficit













(5,712





)













(5,388





)









Total stockholders' equity













6,732

















6,975















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











$





20,096













$





21,175



































Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)









(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended May 31,





















2025













2024















Revenues



































Sales









$





4,718













$





5,279













Franchise and royalty fees













1,655

















1,128













Total Revenue













6,373

















6,407















































Costs and Expenses



































Cost of sales













4,392

















5,586













Franchise costs













595

















541













Sales and marketing













206

















430













General and administrative













1,001

















1,239













Retail operating













206

















199













Depreciation and amortization, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense of $228 and $196, respectively, included in cost of sales













118

















42













Total costs and expenses













6,518

















8,037















































Loss from Operations















(145





)













(1,630





)











































Other Income (Expense)



































Interest expense













(188





)













(35





)









Interest income













9

















7













Other income (expense), net













(179





)













(28





)











































Loss Before Income Taxes















(324





)













(1,658





)











































Income Tax Provision (Benefit)















-













-















































Net Loss















(324





)













(1,658





)











































Basic Loss per Common Share











$





(0.04





)









$





(0.26





)











Diluted Loss per Common Share











$





(0.04





)









$





(0.26





)











































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic















7,742,317

















6,322,329















Dilutive Effect of Employee Stock Awards















-













-















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted















7,742,317

















6,322,329











