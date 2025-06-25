Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Regains Nasdaq Compliance Following Annual Report Filing

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory regained Nasdaq compliance after timely filing its annual report for fiscal year 2025.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) after filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025. The company had previously received a notice from Nasdaq on June 17, 2025, citing non-compliance due to a delayed filing. Following the submission of its Form 10-K on June 20, 2025, Nasdaq confirmed on June 23, 2025, that RMCF was back in compliance. The company, known for its premium chocolates and confectionary products, operates nearly 260 stores in the U.S. and has been recognized in several franchise rankings.

Potential Positives

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), indicating strong governance and timely adherence to regulatory requirements.

The company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025, which demonstrates operational transparency and commitment to accountability.

Being ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® for 2025 highlights the company's strong brand presence and growth prospects in the franchise market.

The operation of nearly 260 stores across the U.S. and international locations points to a robust business model and potential for further expansion.

Potential Negatives

The company faced a compliance issue with Nasdaq due to a delayed filing of its Form 10-K, which could raise concerns about its financial reporting practices.

The need to regain compliance suggests potential internal challenges or disruptions in reporting timelines, which may affect investor confidence.

The issuance of a notice from Nasdaq may reflect negatively on the company's governance and operational procedures.

FAQ

What compliance issue did Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory face with Nasdaq?

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory was initially not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to a delayed filing of its Form 10-K.

How did Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory regain Nasdaq compliance?

The Company regained compliance by filing its Form 10-K on June 20, 2025, and receiving confirmation from Nasdaq on June 23, 2025.

What is Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)?

This rule requires listed companies to file all required annual and quarterly reports with the SEC on time.

When did Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's fiscal year end?

The Company's fiscal year ended on February 28, 2025.

What is Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory known for?

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is known for being a leading franchiser of premium chocolate and confectionery retail store concepts in America.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RMCF Insider Trading Activity

$RMCF insiders have traded $RMCF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMCF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VALUE INVESTMENT CORP. GLOBAL purchased 7,400 shares for an estimated $42,561

$RMCF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $RMCF stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



DURANGO, Colo., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, or “RMCF”), America’s Chocolatier



TM



and a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) following the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to file all required annual and quarterly reports with the SEC on a timely basis.





On June 17, 2025, the Company received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that it was not in compliance with the Listing Rule due to the delayed filing of its Form 10-K. This was described more fully in the Company’s Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 27, 2025. The Company filed its Form 10-K on June 20, 2025, and subsequently received formal notice from Nasdaq on June 23, 2025, confirming that it had regained compliance.







About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.











R





ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.





is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier



TM



, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500



®



for 2025 and Franchise Times’ Franchise 400



®



for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “RMCF.”











Investor Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA





Elevate IR





720-330-2829







RMCF@elevate-ir.com









