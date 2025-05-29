Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Opens Redesigned Flagship Store in Charleston, South Carolina

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory opens its first redesigned store in Charleston, SC, on June 3, 2025, marking brand expansion.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. is set to open its first fully redesigned store in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 3, 2025, marking the brand's initial entry into the state. Franchisees Ross and Mackenzie Theesen, along with local operator Mike Hill, will manage the new location, featuring premium chocolates and handcrafted confections in a modern, inviting space designed to enhance the customer experience. This store embodies RMCF's new identity, including an updated design, logo, and packaging, as part of a national rebrand initiative affecting nearly 150 locations. The Charleston store is seen as a flagship launch due to the city's cultural and culinary significance, supporting RMCF's broader growth strategy aimed at expanding in major metropolitan areas and achieving over $100 million in annual retail sales. The store will operate daily from 10 AM to 10 PM, inviting customers to enjoy its offerings and experience the brand's evolution.

Potential Positives

The grand opening of the redesigned store in Charleston represents Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's first presence in South Carolina, marking a significant geographic expansion for the brand.

This store will serve as the flagship location that fully embodies RMCF’s new identity, including a reimagined store design and updated branding, signaling a modernization effort that may attract new customers.

The Charleston store opening is part of a broader national rebranding initiative that will refresh nearly 150 locations across the U.S., indicating a strong commitment to growth and brand evolution.

The company aims to exceed $100 million in annual retail sales as part of its growth strategy, highlighting its ambitious goals for expansion and profitability.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a major rebranding effort could indicate previous branding shortcomings or stagnation in appeal.

Significant expansion plans may raise concerns about overextension and the potential dilution of the brand’s identity.

The focus on major metropolitan areas could alienate existing customers in smaller markets, risking a loss of current clientele.

FAQ

When does the new Charleston store open?

The grand opening of the Charleston store is on June 3, 2025.

Where is the new Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory located?

The new store is located at 415 King Street, Charleston, South Carolina.

What new features can customers expect in the redesigned store?

Customers can expect a reimagined design, updated logo, fresh packaging, and a modern aesthetic for gifting.

Who operates the Charleston Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory?

The store is operated by franchisees Ross and Mackenzie Theesen and local operator Mike Hill.

What is the store's operating hours?

The Charleston store will be open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Full Release



DURANGO, Colo., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, or “RMCF”), America’s Chocolatier™ and a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, is proud to announce the grand opening of its first fully redesigned store, located at 415 King Street in the heart of Charleston, South Carolina. The new location opens to the public on June 3, 2025, marking the Company’s first presence in the state and signaling the beginning of a nationwide transformation of the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory brand.





Owned and operated by seasoned franchisees Ross and Mackenzie Theesen, alongside Charleston local and day-to-day operator Mike Hill, the new store brings RMCF’s renowned premium chocolates, gourmet caramel apples, and handcrafted confections to one of the most iconic and historic shopping districts in the Southeast. This is Ross and Mackenzie’s fifth RMCF location, underscoring their deep commitment to the brand and its future. Together, the team brings a blend of multi-unit franchise experience and local insight to support RMCF’s expansion into South Carolina.





“We are honored to bring the reimagined Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory experience to Charleston,” said Ross Theesen. “The energy on King Street is incredible, and we’re excited to open more RMCF stores across South Carolina with a fresh look that matches the quality of our confections. Being part of the brand’s evolution has been exciting, and we’re proud to help lead the way with this flagship location.”





The Charleston store is the first in the company’s system to fully embody RMCF’s new identity —including a reimagined store design, updated logo, fresh packaging, and an elevated brand color palette—all reflecting a new look and feel that aligns with the Company’s vision for the future. Inside, customers will experience a welcoming, modern aesthetic that blends the whimsical nature of chocolate with a refined retail space designed for gifting, indulgence, and memorable moments.





This opening is part of a sweeping national rebrand effort by Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory that will refresh nearly 150 locations across the U.S., in addition to nearly 100 co-branded stores with Cold Stone Creamery. The transformation also extends to RMCF’s E-Commerce channels, which will soon relaunch with a redesigned website, updated imagery, and a cohesive new brand message.





Charleston was selected for this flagship launch due to its rich cultural heritage, strong tourism and culinary prominence, making it the perfect setting to introduce the next generation of



America’s Chocolatier



. As part of the Company’s broader growth strategy, RMCF is targeting major metropolitan areas to expand its premium retail footprint, with long-term goals of exceeding $100 million in annual retail sales.





The Charleston location will be open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. The Company invites you to explore the newly redesigned store and enjoy its full assortment of handcrafted chocolates and confections.







About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.











R





ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.





is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500



®



for 2025 and Franchise Times’ Franchise 400



®



for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."







